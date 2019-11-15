Trail police warn of bogus $50 bills

RCMP say two Trail businesses reported a man passing off counterfeit money

Two Trail businesses report man passing off counterfeit $50 bills, one was taken in. (Photo by Fabian Blank on Unsplash)

Do you know how to spot a fake $50 bill?

Police are advising locals how to spot counterfeit Canadian money following two reports of a man trying to pass off bogus $50 bills in Trail businesses.

Unfortunately, one business was taken in. But the other was not after being alerted through the course of the initial police investigation.

“On Sunday (Nov. 10), the Trail and Greater District RCMP received two separate reports of a male suspect using counterfeit $50 bills at businesses in the Trail area,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Thursday.

“The RCMP continue to investigate these two incidents.”

He says the counterfeit bill is shorter than a normal bill and it does not contain all of the normal security features.

Further, the fake money has a distinctive black dash on one corner, bears the serial number LGQ03229158, and will likely have a plastic hologram from a $5 bill taped to it.

The RCMP advises the public to check all $50 and $100 monetary denominations to ensure their bills are not fake.

Those recommendations include:

• The feeling of raised ink on the numbers and letters on the bill.

• The hologram containing the proper number (50 or 100) indicating the true value of the bill.

• The hologram containing a matching picture of the person on the bill. William Lyon Mackenzie (Canada’s Longest Serving Prime Minister) is on the $50 bill and Sir Robert Borden, Canada’s eighth Prime Minister, is on the $100 bill.

Anyone who is a recipient of a counterfeit bill is encouraged to report it to the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Information about Canadian money and security features can be obtained at the from the Bank of Canada website.

To view the Bank of Canada information click here: Bank Notes



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

