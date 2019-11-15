Two Trail businesses report man passing off counterfeit $50 bills, one was taken in. (Photo by Fabian Blank on Unsplash)

Trail police warn of bogus $50 bills

RCMP say two Trail businesses reported a man passing off counterfeit money

Do you know how to spot a fake $50 bill?

Police are advising locals how to spot counterfeit Canadian money following two reports of a man trying to pass off bogus $50 bills in Trail businesses.

Unfortunately, one business was taken in. But the other was not after being alerted through the course of the initial police investigation.

“On Sunday (Nov. 10), the Trail and Greater District RCMP received two separate reports of a male suspect using counterfeit $50 bills at businesses in the Trail area,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Thursday.

“The RCMP continue to investigate these two incidents.”

He says the counterfeit bill is shorter than a normal bill and it does not contain all of the normal security features.

Further, the fake money has a distinctive black dash on one corner, bears the serial number LGQ03229158, and will likely have a plastic hologram from a $5 bill taped to it.

The RCMP advises the public to check all $50 and $100 monetary denominations to ensure their bills are not fake.

Those recommendations include:

• The feeling of raised ink on the numbers and letters on the bill.

• The hologram containing the proper number (50 or 100) indicating the true value of the bill.

• The hologram containing a matching picture of the person on the bill. William Lyon Mackenzie (Canada’s Longest Serving Prime Minister) is on the $50 bill and Sir Robert Borden, Canada’s eighth Prime Minister, is on the $100 bill.

Anyone who is a recipient of a counterfeit bill is encouraged to report it to the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Information about Canadian money and security features can be obtained at the from the Bank of Canada website.

To view the Bank of Canada information click here: Bank Notes


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stolen doorstep deliveries prompt advisory from Trail RCMP

Just Posted

Trail police warn of bogus $50 bills

RCMP say two Trail businesses reported a man passing off counterfeit money

Small town B.C. photographer recognized

Tasha Hall, a professional photographer from Edgewood, had 4 images exhibited

Sober reminder from the Greater Trail police

Trail RCMP took 6 impaired drivers off the road last weekend

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Based on popular stories locally or beyond

‘Trophy Town’ director seeks help finding Trail images

Your images and films of Trail can be part of the ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters documentary ‘Trophy Town’

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

B.C. man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery washroom

The camera was found at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Most Read