Trail RCMP: Are these your stolen items?

Trail police are looking for the rightful owner or owners of stolen jewelry and a stolen service medal.

Two strings of pearls and a national defence medal were discovered by the Trail RCMP following the arrest of a local man and woman last month.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an officer.

The items in question stem from an investigation that began May 23. That afternoon a frontline officer was on a routine patrol when she detained a 48-year-old Trail woman and a 40-year-old Trail man on Rossland Avenue. The occupants were in a Jeep Cherokee, a vehicle which had allegedly been the subject of a recent previous investigation. A subsequent search had officers allegedly locating a prohibited handgun, an imitation handgun, a switchblade, a substance suspected to be illicit drugs, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Police say several criminal charges will be recommended to Crown counsel.

