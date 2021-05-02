In 2009, an accident involving a flare and bear banger pen similar to this one, killed an Alberta teen. Photo: Red Deer Advocate

Trail RCMP ask for tips to identify three men

The suspects were reported to be letting off bear bangers near a camp under the Old Trail Bridge

Police are asking for help to identify three men who were reported to be letting off bear bangers in the direction of people living in a camp under Old Trail Bridge.

“Firing a bear banger at someone is a criminal offense,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich explains. “It poses a risk of serious injury or death to the victim and possible criminal charges to the offender. Trail, like every other city, is experiencing a housing shortage and an increase in vulnerable people being forced to live on the street,” he said.

“Trail RCMP is continuously working with the City of Trail and other partners and agencies to manage this issue in a hope to improve the situation for everyone.”

Wicentowich was referring to a complaint that came into the detachment in the early morning hours of April 25.

The caller reported that three suspects had been discharging bear bangers into the camp located underneath the old bridge near Casino Road, and that one of the discharged bear bangers came close to striking one person living in the camp.

The suspects are described as three men in their 20s who were travelling in an older red Honda with a black door.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP is requesting assistance in identifying the suspects. Contact the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250.364-2566 with tips.

A bear banger is a loud explosive that is launched from a hand held cylinder. They are meant for use in remote areas to ward off aggressive bears for fear of one’s safety. They are unregulated and more available than firecrackers.


Most Read