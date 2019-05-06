Black Press file photo

Trail RCMP identify victim of alleged murder

Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich released a few more details on the case late Monday

Police have identified Morag Sigsworth, 71, as the woman found dead in Montrose last week.

“On May 2, William Sigsworth, a 73-year-old Montrose resident, was charged with Second Degree Murder contrary to Section 235 of the Criminal Code of Canada in the alleged murder of his wife, 71-year-old Morag Sigsworth,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, from the Greater Trail RCMP, confirmed in a Monday news release.

Mr. Sigsworth made his first court appearance in Rossland Provincial Court earlier in the day. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on May 14.

Wicentowich reported Sigsworth’s second court date will be made in Grand Forks via video.

A Publication Ban under Section 517 of the Criminal Code of Canada is currently in place and prohibits the publishing of any details about the incident at this time.

Previous story
Montrose man charged with murder
Next story
Body of man recovered from Kootenay River

Just Posted

Trail RCMP identify victim of alleged murder

Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich released a few more details on the case late Monday

Montrose man charged with murder

The man made his first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Monday

Body of man recovered from Kootenay River

The man had been missing for almost a year after his truck plunged into the river.

Trail RCMP update on woman found dead in Montrose

One man has been arrested according to a report from the South East District Major Crime Unit

Woman found dead in Montrose

Police arrested an adult male at the scene

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

B.C. couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Two New Westminster councillors’ motion will be debated and voted on Monday at a council meeting

Most Read