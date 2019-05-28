Trail Times file photo

Trail RCMP keeping close watch on Stag Night

Check point will be set up on Seven Mile Dam Road

On Tuesday May 28, the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP were made aware that an unsanctioned Grade 11 and 12 known as “Stag Night” will be taking place tonight in the Pend’Oreille near the Seven Mile Dam.

During this event, there will be the consumption of alcohol by minors and “hazing” of the younger people attending this party. The “hazing” consists of paddling younger students (Grade 11 and below) with wooden paddles.

The RCMP will be setting up an inspection check point on Seven Mile Dam Road with the intention of inspecting all vehicles attending this bush party under the authority of the Liquor Licencing and Control Act.

The RCMP will be seizing alcohol in possession of minors and that will believed to be consumed by minors. This may include seizing excess liquor from adults attending the party if it is believed that it will be consumed by youth.

Any wooden paddles may be seized as a weapon due to their purpose to assault other students.

The RCMP want to ensure the event is a safe event and good time for all in attendance.

The RCMP would like to remind those of the recent tragedy early this year in this area in which two youth died in a motor vehicle accident on Seven Mile Dam Road.

The RCMP asked everyone to use good judgment during this event. The BC Liquor Inspector has been contacted and may be in attendance to this event.

Previous story
‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm
Next story
Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

Just Posted

Trail RCMP keeping close watch on Stag Night

Check point will be set up on Seven Mile Dam Road

Interfor to reduce Castlegar, Grand Forks mill hours next month to cut production

Company says low lumber prices and high log costs forcing its hand

Trail makes way for two more EV charging stations

The Cominco parking lot currently has three EV stalls

Photos: Beaver Valley May Days

The annual event was held on the weekend

Update: Coffee mug used as weapon in Rossland assault

Greater Trail RCMP; Victim required neck surgery in KGH

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Report says government policies weigh on declining B.C. housing market

Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Most Read