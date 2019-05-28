Trail RCMP keeping close watch on Stag Night

Check point will be set up on Seven Mile Dam Road

On Tuesday May 28, the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP were made aware that an unsanctioned Grade 11 and 12 known as “Stag Night” will be taking place tonight in the Pend’Oreille near the Seven Mile Dam.

During this event, there will be the consumption of alcohol by minors and “hazing” of the younger people attending this party. The “hazing” consists of paddling younger students (Grade 11 and below) with wooden paddles.

The RCMP will be setting up an inspection check point on Seven Mile Dam Road with the intention of inspecting all vehicles attending this bush party under the authority of the Liquor Licencing and Control Act.

The RCMP will be seizing alcohol in possession of minors and that will believed to be consumed by minors. This may include seizing excess liquor from adults attending the party if it is believed that it will be consumed by youth.

Any wooden paddles may be seized as a weapon due to their purpose to assault other students.

The RCMP want to ensure the event is a safe event and good time for all in attendance.

The RCMP would like to remind those of the recent tragedy early this year in this area in which two youth died in a motor vehicle accident on Seven Mile Dam Road.

The RCMP asked everyone to use good judgment during this event. The BC Liquor Inspector has been contacted and may be in attendance to this event.