Trail RCMP; Life of senior is saved and remember to ‘THINK’

The night of Friday, June 3, frontline RCMP officers responded to a report of an 86-year-old Trail man laying on the riverbank near Hillside Drive, in Sunningdale.

Police suspected that the man had attempted to harm himself by ingesting a household poison. Emergency Health Services transported the senior to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

He is expected to recover from this medical emergency.

“We would like to thank the member of the public for contacting us about this incident and saving this man’s life,” says Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

A few hours later the same night, a frontline officer was on a routine patrol when he detained a Volkswagen Tiguan for travelling faster than the posted speed limit on Schofield Highway, in Warfield. During the traffic stop, the officer allegedly observed signs of impairment from the driver, a 37-year-old Calgary man.

A demand was read to the man, who provided a sample of breath that resulted in a warn.

The driver was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for three days.

“Trail RCMP will continue to prioritize the safety of our streets by taking impaired drivers off the road,” Wicentowich said.

Report any instances of impaired driving by calling 9-1-1 or the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Finally, the Trail RCMP is endorsing the “THINK about Auto Crime” program to help prevent locals from becoming a crime of opportunity victim.

“THINK” provides five simple steps: Take your valuables; Hide valuables out of plain sight; Immobilize your vehicle; Never idle unattended; and Key security.

