Times file photo

Trail RCMP nab another impaired driver

Driver gets 90-day driving prohibition and vehicle impounded for 30 days

On Sunday, June 2, around 3:30 p.m., police conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 42-year-old male driver and his vehicle on the Schofield Highway in Warfield.

The driver and vehicle was swerving in and out of his lane and smashed the side of his vehicle into the cement median at one point.

The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP located the driver and his damaged vehicle. The driver found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by the RCMP officer.

The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Driving Prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said police will continue its enhanced campaign against impaired driving in order to make the roadways safer for the public throughout the summer.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Just Posted

Trail RCMP nab another impaired driver

Driver gets 90-day driving prohibition and vehicle impounded for 30 days

Bear put down in West Trail

Communal bear-proof garbage bin in Glenmerry, another coming to Sunningdale

Trail seeks funds to fix Groutage Avenue walkway

City applying to the Trust’s Community Outdoor Revitalization grant program

Suspect facing arson charges connected to East Trail fire

In another call, police respond to assault at pub

Tree planted at Beaver Creek marks 100 years of local government

Mountain ash tree planted next to First Nations Arbour, set to open later this year

VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

Teachers upset after parents and students told of B.C. shooting threat before them

District’s response to Terrace and Kitimat threats last May in need of review, says teachers’ union

Queen, world leaders honour veterans on D-Day anniversary

The world leaders kept the focus on the veteran

Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if Conservatives elected

Scheer says he’ll leave power in the hands of smaller governments

Trudeau says carbon tax can help deal with extreme weather, Alberta fires

Kenney’s United Conservative government repealed the province’s carbon tax last week

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Surfrider Pacific Rim cheers unified decision.

Most Read