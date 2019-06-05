Trail RCMP nab another impaired driver

On Sunday, June 2, around 3:30 p.m., police conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 42-year-old male driver and his vehicle on the Schofield Highway in Warfield.

The driver and vehicle was swerving in and out of his lane and smashed the side of his vehicle into the cement median at one point.

The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP located the driver and his damaged vehicle. The driver found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by the RCMP officer.

The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Driving Prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said police will continue its enhanced campaign against impaired driving in order to make the roadways safer for the public throughout the summer.