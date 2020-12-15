Trail RCMP nab man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Kamloops man is back in jail reports Sgt. Mike Wicentowich from the Trail RCMP detachment

What started with the complaint of a parked vehicle idling all night in Rossland ended up in an arrest and jail time for a Kamloops man.

It all started at 6:30 a.m. Monday (Dec. 14) when front line Trail and Greater District RCMP officers responded to a report that a vehicle had been running all night while parked on Spokane Street in the Alpine city.

The officers discovered two occupants, a 42-year-old Kamloops man and a 30-year-old Oliver woman, inside the car.

The man allegedly provided a false name to police; however, his true identity was quickly discovered upon further investigation.

The Kamloops man had a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest as he was in violation of his parole conditions.

He was taken into custody by police and will serve out the remainder of his sentence in jail.

The woman was issued a $368 violation ticket for having no insurance on her vehicle.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

