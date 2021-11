Trail RCMP remember

Local groups gather in their own bubbles at the Trail Cenotaph for a second year

Even though there was no formal Remembrance Day ceremony at the Trail Cenotaph for a second year due to the global pandemic, officers from the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment took time on Thursday, Nov. 11, as they did last year, to pay their respects to all those who have served, and are still serving, in the nation’s defence.

This year, the poppy marks 100 years as a symbol of remembrance in Canada. First adopted on July 6, 1921 following the First World War, the poppy continues to be worn in honour of the millions of Canadians who have served and continue to serve Canada during times of war, conflict and peace.

