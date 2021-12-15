Trail RCMP remind locals, ‘Prank calls aren’t funny’

From extortion to phone pranks, the TrailRCMP were called for a variety of reasons earlier this month.

Facebook fraud

On Dec. 4, a 75-year-old Trail man informed police that an unknown person was trying to extort money from him through Facebook after the senior sent the party some sensitive information. The man immediately contacted the Trail RCMP for assistance.

“The gentleman did the right thing calling the RCMP immediately and prevented the situation from spiralling out of control,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “The investigating officer was able to help him manage the situation and end the possible extortion.”

The RCMP urge residents to be mindful of the materials you send electronically.

Dognapping?

The evening of Dec. 4 RCMP received a report from a Rossland man that his truck containing his dog had just been stolen from the 2000 block of Washington Avenue. Fortunately, it turned out to be a false alarm as the complainant’s sister had actually taken the vehicle and his dog.

Theft

Dec. 5, RCMP received a report that an unknown suspect has broken into a locked commercial truck parked at a business in the 2700 block of Highway Drive in Glenmerry.

A Milwaukee cordless grease gun, an Oxygen first aid kit, and Level 3 First Aid Kit were stolen. The three items are valued at $1,500.

Prank call

Police received a 911 from the Trail Memorial Centre. An officer attended and found that it was a prank call made by young children from the public phone. Trail RCMP remind pranksters that calls like this tie up valuable police resources and can result in unintended consequences.

“We received a number of prank calls from this particular phone and ask the public to watch out for any potential misuse during public events,” said Wicentowich.

Impaired drivers

Dec. 5, the RCMP received a report of a man driving his vehicle while impaired by alcohol on Columbia Avenue, in Rossland. The officer located and detained the 21-year old from Rossland and his vehicle. Police report the driver failed a roadside breath sample test. The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle is impounded for 30 days.

Also on Dec. 5, police received a report that a woman was passed out in her vehicle on Forrest Drive in Warfield.

Officers located the driver, 39, and her vehicle. Police say she was in good health, however, she did not have valid insurance and her vehicle had several defects. The Trail woman was issued a $598 fine for driving without insurance. Her vehicle was towed and impounded.

