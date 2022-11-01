Trail RCMP reminds locals to shift into winter

RCMP responded to reports of vehicles that had slid off the snowy and icy highways last week

Trail and Greater District RCMP remind the public to ensure that their vehicles are equipped with winter-rated tires if they plan to drive on winter roads this season. Winter tires are a lawful requirement on designated roads from Oct. 1 to March 1 every year in B.C. Proper tires help reduce crashes in winter road conditions and keep everyone safer when travelling.

Last week, local RCMP responded to reports of vehicles that had slid off the snowy and icy highways at higher elevations.

“Please make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for the coming winter driving conditions,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

City of TrailRCMP BriefsWinter