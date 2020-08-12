Trail RCMP report sabotage, a side-swipe and more

From a potentially perilous case of possible mischief to highway careening between two transport carriers and an alarming event of an adverse drug reaction, the Trail and Greater District RCMP calls for assistance really did run the gamut last week.

Investigation into loosened lug nuts in Fruitvale

• Aug. 7, the Trail detachment received a report just before 1:30 p.m. from a Fruitvale man in his 40’s. He claimed that the lug nuts on the front tires of his motor vehicle had been loosened while he was parked in the Champion Lake parking lot. The man noticed someone had tampered with his lug nuts when his vehicle began to shake as he drove away from the lot. Police say the man’s vehicle was registered in B.C.

“This was a potentially dangerous situation for not only this motorist and his passengers, but for any other road user had any of his tires fallen off while travelling down the roadway,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

He asks witnesses to contact the Trail RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.

Collision involving two semi-tractor trailer units

• Aug. 7, the Trail detachment investigated a minor collision between two tractor trailers on Highway 22 (near Teck Trail Operations), which occurred shortly after 3 p.m.

“The two tractor trailers sideswiped each other while travelling northbound at the merge lane just past the intersection of Highway 22 and Aldridge Road,” Wicentowich reported. “There was minor damage to both tractor trailer units and no injuries to either driver.”

The Trail and Greater District RCMP remind the public to drive defensively and watch for other motorists.

RCMP support emergency medical call involving cannabis consumption

• Aug. 8, Trail detachment officers responded to a call to assist BC Emergency Health Services at 9 p.m. Wicentowich says a Montrose woman in her 50’s had an adverse reaction to smoking cannabis. She had been drinking alcohol and smoked a small amount of cannabis left at the residence by a friend.

“The woman reportedly became ill and began hallucinating, which had not happened before to her,” Wicentowich says. “She suspected the cannabis she consumed may have been contaminated by another substance. The woman was transported to hospital for a precautionary medical assessment.”



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefs