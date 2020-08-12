(Trail Times file photo)

Trail RCMP report sabotage, a side-swipe and more

Briefs from Trail and Greater District police Sergeant Mike Wicentowich

From a potentially perilous case of possible mischief to highway careening between two transport carriers and an alarming event of an adverse drug reaction, the Trail and Greater District RCMP calls for assistance really did run the gamut last week.

Investigation into loosened lug nuts in Fruitvale

• Aug. 7, the Trail detachment received a report just before 1:30 p.m. from a Fruitvale man in his 40’s. He claimed that the lug nuts on the front tires of his motor vehicle had been loosened while he was parked in the Champion Lake parking lot. The man noticed someone had tampered with his lug nuts when his vehicle began to shake as he drove away from the lot. Police say the man’s vehicle was registered in B.C.

“This was a potentially dangerous situation for not only this motorist and his passengers, but for any other road user had any of his tires fallen off while travelling down the roadway,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

He asks witnesses to contact the Trail RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.

Collision involving two semi-tractor trailer units

• Aug. 7, the Trail detachment investigated a minor collision between two tractor trailers on Highway 22 (near Teck Trail Operations), which occurred shortly after 3 p.m.

“The two tractor trailers sideswiped each other while travelling northbound at the merge lane just past the intersection of Highway 22 and Aldridge Road,” Wicentowich reported. “There was minor damage to both tractor trailer units and no injuries to either driver.”

The Trail and Greater District RCMP remind the public to drive defensively and watch for other motorists.

RCMP support emergency medical call involving cannabis consumption

• Aug. 8, Trail detachment officers responded to a call to assist BC Emergency Health Services at 9 p.m. Wicentowich says a Montrose woman in her 50’s had an adverse reaction to smoking cannabis. She had been drinking alcohol and smoked a small amount of cannabis left at the residence by a friend.

“The woman reportedly became ill and began hallucinating, which had not happened before to her,” Wicentowich says. “She suspected the cannabis she consumed may have been contaminated by another substance. The woman was transported to hospital for a precautionary medical assessment.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports two more COVID-19 cases
Next story
Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Just Posted

Trail RCMP report sabotage, a side-swipe and more

Briefs from Trail and Greater District police Sergeant Mike Wicentowich

Happy Hills Farm store opens in Rossland

The store sells various produce like herbs, berries and microgreens

Interior Health reports two more COVID-19 cases

IH: One person is in hospital. No one is in ICU with COVID-19.

Smoker Farms bringing craft-style cannabis to Beaverdell

Husband-wife team growing small-scale cultivations of marijuana

Farms to Friends brings fresh local food to West Kootenay families

“It is a really fulfilling project for everyone,” says executive director Montana Burgess.

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups

Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows

SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name

The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago

New Tory leader must build a strong team in Commons and for the campaign: Scheer

Scheer marked his final day in the House of Commons today as leader of the Opposition

B.C. to hire 500 more COVID-19 contact tracers ahead of fall

Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

We were a bit tone deaf: Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Most Read