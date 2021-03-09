Trail RCMP report series of drug-related arrests

RCMP seized suspected illicit drugs that included fentanyl and methamphetamine, cash and weapons

Trail and Greater District RCMP made a series of significant drug busts last week.

In three separate incidents, Trail RCMP seized suspected illicit drugs that included fentanyl and methamphetamine, a pile of cash, weapons and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

On Mar. 3 an officer responded to a complaint of two suspicious men in the 1300-block of Pine Ave. in downtown Trail.

The RCMP officer located two 33-year-old Trail men and conducted an investigation into their activities.

The officer determined that one of the men had an outstanding arrest warrant and was arrested.

“A search of the man subsequent to his arrest located approximately 25 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, three grams of suspected methamphetamine, cash, weapons and other drug trafficking paraphernalia,” read the release.

The 33-year-old Trail man could face new charges.

On March 4, a front line Trail RCMP officer was conducting a patrol in downtown Trail when he observed a 57-year-old Trail man allegedly trafficking illicit drugs to his clients in the 1300-block of Bay Avenue.

The RCMP arrested the man, then searched his backpack where they found 13.5 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, 1.5 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, $4,000 cash and other alleged drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The third incident occurred on Mar. 7 where an officer was conducting a patrol when he observed a black 1996 Mazda truck being driven erratically in the 3000-block of Highway 3B in Trail.

RCMP conducted a traffic stop and during the interaction with the driver roadside, evidence determined that the driver was impaired by a drug.

The officer began an impaired driving investigation, and the man allegedly failed to pass a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST), administered by the officer roadside.

The 48-year-old Fruitvale man was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition under section 215 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act, and the truck was towed.

Additionally, RCMP found the man to be in possession of 10 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl and six grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

Trail RCMP is conducting an investigation into the Fruitvale man for possession for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5 (2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

