Trail RCMP report thefts and more

Only five days into November, and the Trail RCMP is reporting multiple property crimes that have already occurred this month as well as two drivers caught behind the wheel allegedly impaired.

The first theft happened at the Trail dump on Friday, in the wee hours of the morning.

Theft:

• Nov. 1, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that, around 3:17 a.m., an unknown male suspect had broken into the McKelvey Creek Landfill located at 1900 Highway 3B, in Trail. The suspect was attempting to gain access to the bottle/paint shed on the property but was scared off by an employee who had returned to the landfill unexpectedly. Contact the detachment on the non-emergency line at 250.364.2566 if you have information about this incident.

• Nov. 1, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from a local Canada Post employee at 2 p.m., that sometime within 24 hours, an unknown person attempted to break into two community mailboxes located at 8650 Highway 22A and 8170 Old Waneta Road in Trail. The suspect caused roughly $1000 in damage to the community mailboxes; however, no mail was believed to be stolen. Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity around community mailboxes, or who may have information on this crime, is encouraged to contact the Trail detachment on its non-emergency phone line.

• Nov. 1, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that, sometime within 48 hours, a black Thunderbolt 2 welder and yellow handcart were stolen from a property in the 900 block of Nelson Avenue in Trail. Contact the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 if you locate these stolen items.

• Nov. 1, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report at 7 p.m. that a male suspect “with a large belly” stole a piano chair from a yard in the 2100 block of Second Avenue in East Trail. The man was driving a hatchback-style vehicle. Call the detachment’s non-emergency phone number if you see this suspect, matching this description, stealing items from yards in the area.

• Nov. 3, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that, sometime within the last two weeks, two old welders and four tires had been stolen from a garage in the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue in Trail. If you located these items, contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Recovered stolen property:

• Nov. 3, Trail and Greater District RCMP recovered four tires and rims near the City of Trail sand pit on Columbia Avenue, in Trail. Contact the detachment on the non-emergency phone line if these four tires and rims belong to you. Be prepare to identify the make and model of the tires and rims and provide any available supporting documentation to prove ownership.

Impaired Driving:

• Nov. 2, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation of alleged impaired driving just before 1 a.m. on Columbia Avenue in Rossland. Police report the driver, a 33-year-old man of Montrose, failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by an attending officer. The man was issued a 3-­Day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

• Nov. 2, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation of an alleged impaired driver on Second Avenue in Rossland, at 1:45 a.m. The driver, a 22-year-old Fruitvale man, failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by the attending officer. He was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.