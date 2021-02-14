Trail RCMP report vandalism, impaired driver and more

A few years ago, city parking metres were vandalized to the tune of $16,000. Another four were damaged earlier this month. Photo: Trail Times

Police are reporting a number of parking metres damaged by a coin thief or thieves in downtown Trail and how officers are continuing to catch drivers in-the-wrong during road safety checkstops.

Meters sabotaged

• Feb. 5, Trail RCMP were called at 3 p.m. with a report that four City of Trail parking meters had been vandalized on Farwell Street in downtown. The parking meters were rendered inoperable by the use of a substance and will cost approximately $800 to repair. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

Prohibited driver

• Feb. 6, Trail RCMP conducted a 7 p.m. road stop at the intersection of Highway 3B and Third Street in Montrose.

A front line officer carried out a check on a pickup truck being driven by a 29-year-old Trail man. Despite the fact the man produced an out-of-province driver’s licence, the officer discovered that the driver was allegedly prohibited from driving within the Province of B.C. The man was arrested and later released at the scene.

He now faces one count of driving while prohibited, and is expected to make an appearance in the Rossland courthouse on April 1.

Impaired driver

• Feb. 6, Trail RCMP conducted a 10:30 p.m. road block at the intersection of Victoria Street near Second Avenue in East Trail. An officer conducted an impaired driving investigation roadside. The driver, a 24-year old Rossland man, allegedly failed to pass an alcohol screening test, administered by the RCMP.

He was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

Un-insured driver

• Feb. 6, Trail RCMP detained a 28-year-old Trail woman during the nighttime road block in East Trail. Police report the driver allegedly did not have valid insurance and her vehicle was towed from the scene. The officer recognized the vehicle from a previous interaction when it also did not have valid insurance. The woman received a $598 fine for driving without insurance.

