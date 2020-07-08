Trail RCMP were called to help a man experiencing a mental health crisis on Friday. (Photo by Tim Mossholder on UnSplash)

Trail RCMP safely apprehend man experiencing mental health crisis

A number of frontline agencies were involved in bringing this incident to a peaceful resolve

The Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance in downtown Trail on Friday afternoon.

Frontline RCMP officers attended and located the individual on Second Avenue near Victoria Street.

Police officers assessed the situation and believed that the man was experiencing a mental health crisis, therefore they attempted to utilize crisis-intervention and de-escalation techniques.

The Trail man, in his 40’s, fled from police on foot through residential yards, before entering into the river and swimming out to a floating dock at Gyro Park.

Six youth bystanders, already on the floating dock, became isolated at the end of it. From this point, they were taken off it by first responders aboard the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue vessel.

The male remained on the boat dock until he once again re-entered the water.

While in the water, RCMP officers were able to safely apprehend the male under the B.C. Mental Health Act without further incident.

He was taken to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for a full medical assessment and care.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP thank outside RCMP support services, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services and all the members of the general public who assisted in bringing this incident to a peaceful resolution.


