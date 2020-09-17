The Trail and Greater District RCMP have set up an important new service called the Wander Registry. (Photo by Nina Hill on Unsplash)

Trail RCMP set up critical new service to help keep loved ones, safe

Registration is voluntary and can be withdrawn at any time

The Trail RCMP has announced an important new service they are implementing at the detachment – one that anyone with a loved one who suffers with dementia and/or confusion will want to know about.

The police station now has a “Wander Registry” set up for the Trail and Greater District area.

What this means is that residents can now contact the Trail RCMP to register their loved ones who may have the potential to wander in the community due to possible medical issues, age related conditions, or other reasons.

“Registering a loved one provides awareness to the local RCMP about any person who may be at risk in the community from getting lost and who to contact if that person is located,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

“As much information as possible and a current photograph greatly assists the effectiveness of your registration,” he explained.

“Registering is voluntary and can be withdrawn at any time.”

For more information, contact the Trail detachment’s non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.

