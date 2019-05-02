Trail RCMP update on woman found dead in Montrose

One man has been arrested according to a report from the South East District Major Crime Unit

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, from the Greater Trail RCMP detachment, has released a few details on the death of a Montrose woman early Thursday morning.

“I would like to add that the male and female were known to each other, they both lived at the residence,” Wicentowich reported. “And the public was not at risk at any time in regards to this incident.”

Police say more details will follow as the investigation advances.

“The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP and Southeast District Major Crimes Unit continue to be fully engaged in this sensitive investigation and appreciate the patience and understanding from the public as they wait for more information.”

The Trail and Greater District Detachment Victim Services is available to assist anyone who has been affected by this sudden and traumatic event in the Montrose community.

Victim Services can be reached through the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566 or directly at 250-368-2184.



