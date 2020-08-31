Trail RCMP urge locals to respect distancing rules

Interior Health has confirmed 433 Covid cases since the pandemic hit earlier this year

As of Aug. 31 there were 127,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada. (Image courtesy CDC)

A total of four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Interior Health (IH) by press time, bringing the total number of cases in IH since the start of the pandemic to 433.

Of those cases, 17 are active and in isolation.

No one is in hospital.

Within IH, the cases linked to Kelowna since the June 26 outbreak total 171.

Two are still active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases (all staff). Two are still active.

IH is also reporting that while the outbreak at an Elk Valley work site is located in IH, so far, all cases reside outside of the Interior Health region, so it is being managed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

This update follows a more immediate advisory issued by the Trail RCMP last week.

Police received an Aug. 23 report “of a possible large gathering of people in the Pend D’Orielle area between Trail and Salmo.”

This locale turned out to be in Salmo detachment turf and people were dispersed prior to police arrival.

“Trail RCMP would like to remind the public that social distancing rules are still in effect for the safety of everyone,” said Cpl. Devon Reid.

IH reminds the public to limit at-home gatherings to six people, and keep track of who attends because “if someone gets sick you’ll need to contact everyone. Keep your bubble tight.”

City of TrailRCMP Briefs