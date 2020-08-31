As of Aug. 31 there were 127,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada. (Image courtesy CDC)

Trail RCMP urge locals to respect distancing rules

Interior Health has confirmed 433 Covid cases since the pandemic hit earlier this year

A total of four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Interior Health (IH) by press time, bringing the total number of cases in IH since the start of the pandemic to 433.

Of those cases, 17 are active and in isolation.

No one is in hospital.

Within IH, the cases linked to Kelowna since the June 26 outbreak total 171.

Two are still active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases (all staff). Two are still active.

IH is also reporting that while the outbreak at an Elk Valley work site is located in IH, so far, all cases reside outside of the Interior Health region, so it is being managed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

This update follows a more immediate advisory issued by the Trail RCMP last week.

Police received an Aug. 23 report “of a possible large gathering of people in the Pend D’Orielle area between Trail and Salmo.”

This locale turned out to be in Salmo detachment turf and people were dispersed prior to police arrival.

“Trail RCMP would like to remind the public that social distancing rules are still in effect for the safety of everyone,” said Cpl. Devon Reid.

IH reminds the public to limit at-home gatherings to six people, and keep track of who attends because “if someone gets sick you’ll need to contact everyone. Keep your bubble tight.”

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research
Next story
B.C. RCMP still searching for man with Okanagan connection wanted on drug charges

Just Posted

Trail RCMP urge locals to respect distancing rules

Interior Health has confirmed 433 Covid cases since the pandemic hit earlier this year

Physicians demand changes to Castlegar lab booking procedures

Physicians want change before “a patient dies a preventable death or the existing lab staff quits”

Trail Smoke Eaters source talent from ID camp

The Trail Smoke Eaters future looks bright following Identification Camp

Talbot Creek fire in the Slocan Valley grows to 445 hectares

Controlled burnoff operation, high winds responsible for fire’s growth

SD20 announces altered schedule for first week of school

The Kootenay Columbia School District will not have full time classes the first week

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

B.C. RCMP still searching for man with Okanagan connection wanted on drug charges

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics

First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million

Fall of revenue included $285 million for ICBC

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

Most Read