Trail RCMP warn of swindle after local bilked of $600

Law enforcement does not issue warrants for outstanding debt

Trail police are giving locals the heads up about fraudulent schemes after another local was taken for hundreds of dollars in a phone scam.

Interestingly, in this case, the RCMP became involved in the bogus call but were too late to intervene and stop monetary losses.

This all unfolded Friday afternoon when police responded to the report of a fraud in progress in Trail.

The victim, a 56-year-old Trail woman, was pulled over to the side of the road in her vehicle and speaking to the fraudster on her cell phone when RCMP intervened.

The woman was told by the fraudster that she had to pay money to clear a warrant for her arrest.

The uniformed RCMP officer took over the conversation; however, the fraudster hung up the phone.

Unfortunately, the woman had already provided $600 electronically via Walmart gift cards to the con artist before the RCMP intervened.

The Trail RCMP is warning the public that Canadian law enforcement officials do not issue arrest warrants for outstanding debts nor collect money over the phone.

If you are contacted by a fraudster, hang up and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or the local detachment.



