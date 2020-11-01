Trail Rec rolls out free Choose to Move program for seniors

Choose to Move program extends seniors’ social circle and improves health and fitness

Trail Parks and Rec launches a free Choose to Move online program for seniors.

Trail Parks and Rec is rolling out the Choose to Move program again this year, with safety for seniors as its top priority.

The free program helps inactive seniors integrate physical activity into their daily lives.

Not only does exercise improve physical and mental health, but also helps personal relationships, makes you feel better, look better, and live longer.

This year’s Choose to Move meetings will be done online, in order to keep the senior community safe from COVID-19.

“We really want to get the word out about this free program called Choose to Move,” says Lisa Manaigre, Trail rec coordinator.

“Which has a new twist of being offered through Zoom meetings to avoid group contact and keep people safe, but still offer a valuable service to help get adults 65-and-up active.”

Seniors will become part of an online group where they can learn about physical and mental health, eating right, exercises for strength, balance and flexibility and other helpful resources.

During the pandemic, many seniors have been isolated from their families and friends, the group Zoom meetings will assist in restoring and creating social relations and promoting physical and mental health.

Participants will need access to a computer, or mobile device such as a tablet, iPad, or smart phone.

The first Choose to Move information session goes on Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Dates of group meeting will be provided at registration, which is free.

To register call Trail Parks and Rec at 250.364.0888.

The Choose to Move model is an initiative of the Active Aging Society that was developed by the Active Aging Research Team at the University of British Columbia.

Since its creation, Choose to Move has been delivered in partnership with many organizations in over 65 communities, with thousands of seniors participating.



