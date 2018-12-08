Trail reminds families to stay safe at Santa’s Candy Parade

The parade will wind through the streets of downtown Trail tonight at 5 p.m.

The city asks parents to keep their children on the sidewalk: parade participants, who plan to give out candy or other items, will approach the spectators on the sidewalks to deliver the items. (Trail Times file photo)

Santa’s Candy Parade is getting ready to hit the streets of downtown Trail today, Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

“Everyone is excited to see the decorated floats, get some candy, and wave to Santa and Mrs. Clause on the fire truck,” says Andrea Jolly, City of Trail events coordinator.

“We want to make this a fun-filled parade for everyone, so please take a few minutes to review the public safety messages below. Please share these safety messages with your family and friends who plan to attend the parade.”

City of Trail’s safety message:

• Please remain on the sidewalks to keep a safe distance between you and the parade floats and vehicles.

~ Parade participants, who plan to give out candy or other items, will approach the spectators on the sidewalks to deliver the items ~

• Adults, please supervise small children to ensure they do not rush into the parade traffic.

• Be visible. Wear lighter/brighter clothing, something reflective or carry a glow stick or safety light.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping our community safe,” said Jolly. “Let’s have a happy and safe parade and a wonderful holiday season.”