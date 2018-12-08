The city asks parents to keep their children on the sidewalk: parade participants, who plan to give out candy or other items, will approach the spectators on the sidewalks to deliver the items. (Trail Times file photo)

Trail reminds families to stay safe at Santa’s Candy Parade

The parade will wind through the streets of downtown Trail tonight at 5 p.m.

Santa’s Candy Parade is getting ready to hit the streets of downtown Trail today, Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

“Everyone is excited to see the decorated floats, get some candy, and wave to Santa and Mrs. Clause on the fire truck,” says Andrea Jolly, City of Trail events coordinator.

“We want to make this a fun-filled parade for everyone, so please take a few minutes to review the public safety messages below. Please share these safety messages with your family and friends who plan to attend the parade.”

City of Trail’s safety message:

• Please remain on the sidewalks to keep a safe distance between you and the parade floats and vehicles.

~ Parade participants, who plan to give out candy or other items, will approach the spectators on the sidewalks to deliver the items ~

• Adults, please supervise small children to ensure they do not rush into the parade traffic.

• Be visible. Wear lighter/brighter clothing, something reflective or carry a glow stick or safety light.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping our community safe,” said Jolly. “Let’s have a happy and safe parade and a wonderful holiday season.”

 

City of Trail map

Previous story
1 of 2 B.C. men wanted in connection to home invasion, explosives in custody
Next story
VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Just Posted

Trail reminds families to stay safe at Santa’s Candy Parade

The parade will wind through the streets of downtown Trail tonight at 5 p.m.

Wanted man captured by Trail RCMP

Ishmani Baker was arrested at a rural property on Columbia Gardens Road

Kootenay Savings Foundation helping communities

The foundation has distributed over $89,000 to various community programs and services

Crews quell early-morning fire in Rivervale

Fire confined to garage, one occupant taken to hospital

Kootenay Robusters donate in memory of Dr. Trudi Toews

Dr. Toews, a charter member of the Kootenay Robusters, passed away earlier this year

VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations

1 of 2 B.C. men wanted in connection to home invasion, explosives in custody

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

Judge rules private landowners can’t block public access to B.C. lake

The Nicola Valley ranch’s position was that it owned Stoney Lake and Minnie Lake

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife In Canada says some are in danger of disappearing

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

Flair Airlines flight attendants issue 72-hour strike notice

Union representing 139 flight attendants said notice comes after both sides failed to reach agreement this week

One of B.C.’s major poinsettia producers says business is booming

Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias a year

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

Canadian community rallies behind hundreds who lost their jobs ahead of holidays

ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays

Most Read