On July 1, Benny and Ursula Chong will celebrate their 50th year owning Canton Cafe in downtown Trail. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Trail restaurateur readies for Chinese New Year

2020 is Year of the Rat

For almost 50 years, Benny and Ursula Chong have been adorning their Canton Cafe in downtown Trail with red and gold decorations to celebrate the Chinese New Year, and this week was no different.

Saturday, Jan. 25 is the first day of Chinese New Year, also called the Lunar New Year in some parts of Asia.

In the Chinese zodiac, 2020 marks Year of the Rat.

In Chinese culture, rats were seen as a sign of wealth and surplus. Because of their reproduction rate, married couples also prayed to them for children.

Those born in year of the rat are said to be clever, quick thinkers and successful, but content with living a quiet and peaceful life.

The Rat is also associated with the Earthly Branch and the midnight hours.

In the terms of yin and yang, the Rat is yang and represents the beginning of a new day.


