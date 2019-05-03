Trail Riverfront Centre recognized with excellence award

The Silver City’s stellar new landmark – the Trail Riverfront Centre – has been recognized with a Facility Excellence Award.

The award comes from the BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) to acknowledge the building’s outstanding innovation in facility concept, design development, maintenance and operation.

Trisha Davison, head of Trail Parks and Recreation, attended the the BCRPA’s conference in Vancouver this week, and was on hand to receive the award.

“I think the most innovative feature is the physical design of the building,” said Davison. “In that the building represents the central role industry plays in sustaining the quality of life in the region, and how the second floor has been purposely rotated to maximize the exceptional views of the Columbia River highlighting the beautiful valley the facility is situated in.”

Further, the BCRPA noted, “The Trail Riverfront Centre is centrally located and designed purposefully to reflect the continued impact industry plays in sustaining the quality of life in the region. Exhibits inside the facility tell the socio-cultural history of the community, with particular emphasis on the role sport has played as the social fiber of the community and in raising the profile of Trail on the international scale.”

The 15,000 square-foot facility serves as the home of Trail’s cultural, literacy and heritage services, including the Trail and District Public Library and Trail Museum and Archives.

Since opening in April of last year, the accessible facility has welcomed over 78,000 visitors, patrons and members through its doors, far exceeding all forecasted expectations.

The integrated concept allows patrons to flow freely between library and museum spaces, welcoming everyone from young families to seniors. The increase in patrons has also seen a new cohort of youth who are enthusiastically utilizing the centre to supplement their education needs.

“It is our pleasure to present Trail with this Facility Excellence Award for the Trail Riverfront Centre,” Rebecca Tunnacliffe, CEO of BCRPA said in a Thursday media release.

“This project clearly reflects outstanding design and cutting-edge innovation that provides the citizens of this remarkable small interior town an integrated recreation, historical and cultural experience.”

The Facility Excellence Award is one of four provincial awards presented at the BCRPA’s annual symposium held Thursday in Vancouver. The conference brings together members of the recreation and parks sector from across B.C., including elected officials, volunteers, members of the business community and others interested in enhancing the physical and mental health, wellness, connectedness and quality of life of their communities.

This is the second time in two years the city has been recognized by the BCRPA for a magnificent new build. During the May 2018 symposium, Trail received a Parks Excellence Award for the Columbia River Skywalk.

As Parks and Recreation director, Trisha Davison is responsible for the operation and maintenance of various recreational and cultural facilities owned by the City of Trail, including the Riverfront Centre. She ensures that all facilities, including the Trail Memorial Centre, Aquatic Centre, fieldhouse, and parks, are appropriately maintained by staff and contractors in accordance with the approved budget.



