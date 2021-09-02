Trail society is fishing for Columbia River info

Trail Community in Bloom chair Dan Rodlie, also a member of the Trail Historical Society, is looking for data on the fish found in the Columbia River that runs through Trail.
The historical society will be installing signs by the Fishing Pier on the Esplanade and elsewhere, and they would like to have data on types of fish found, frequency, and any data on biggest fish caught.
If you or anyone you know could help in the hunt, contact Dan at shipstamp@telus.net.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
