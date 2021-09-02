A view of the Columbia River from downtown Trail. Photo: Trail Community in Bloom

A view of the Columbia River from downtown Trail. Photo: Trail Community in Bloom

Trail society is fishing for Columbia River info

To help in the hunt, contact Dan Rodlie via email: shipstamp@telus.net

Trail Community in Bloom chair Dan Rodlie, also a member of the Trail Historical Society, is looking for data on the fish found in the Columbia River that runs through Trail.

The historical society will be installing signs by the Fishing Pier on the Esplanade and elsewhere, and they would like to have data on types of fish found, frequency, and any data on biggest fish caught.

If you or anyone you know could help in the hunt, contact Dan at shipstamp@telus.net.

Read more: Trail couple awarded Citizen of the Year

Read more: Bloomin’ volunteers back for a 19th season


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History

Previous story
BC Wildfire Service reports minimal or no growth at many ‘fires of note’
Next story
New COVID-19 cases rise in Trail, Grand Forks

Just Posted

“Kootenay youth will wait months for a booking … and drive upwards of 600km round trip to the nearest available ICBC road test,” writes Michelle Tanguay. Photo: Austin Neill on Unsplash
Letter: Lack of ICBC road test times is unfair to new drivers

Sophie Hargreaves will study ballet in Toronto this fall. Photo: Lesley Chisholm
Rossland ballerina off to national dance school

Stretching from the heaviest concentration of stars in the south all the way to the northeast is where we see the iconic “W” symbolizing Cassiopeia. Photo: Gary Boyle
Behold Cassiopeia, ‘The Queen’ in the Kootenay skies

Jeff Schuepfer, USW Benefits Coordinator (left), and Nylan Lafreniere, USW Safety Coordinator (right), presented a $5,000 donation to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Local 480 donates $5,000 to sick children’s fund