A broken pipe has the City of Trail closing the Gyro Park spray park for the season. (Times file photo)

Trail spray park closes for the season

A broken pipe prompted the city to shutdown the East Trail spray park for the summer

A broken pipe in the East Trail water park has prompted the municipality to close it for the remainder of the season.

“The City of Trail has closed the Gyro Park Spray Park due to a leak in the water line that services the amenity,” the city announced Tuesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, the repair cannot be done quickly and easily due to the line being located below the concrete surface. Construction at the adjacent playground is also set to commence in the coming days; therefore, it has been determined that the Spray Park will remain closed for the remainder of the season … we look forward to seeing everyone at the park again next year.”

More information about the playground construction will follow later this week.

Questions should be directed to David Moorhead, grounds and roads superintendent at 250.364.0840 or via email at dmoorhead@trail.ca.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
City of Trail

