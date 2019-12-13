Rosa Malito (left) and Jessica Frie from Thrifty Treasures in downtown Trail. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Trail store encourages buying gently-used for Christmas

Zero Waste Canada estimates each Canadian tosses about 50 kgs of garbage over the holidays

For anyone needing Christmas decorations of any kind, instead of buying new, staff at Thrifty Treasures in downtown Trail encourage you to check out their vast array of gently-used trinkets, tree ornaments, and knickknacks.

Located next to the Riverfront Centre, there is something for everyone, and all merchandise is sold at thrifty prices.

About Thrifty Treasures Thrift Store:

The Thrifty Treasures Thrift Store has been operated by CDS (Career Development Services) since 2005.

This site supports approximately 12 individuals to build their skills and self-confidence in a thrift store setting where they learn integral skills such as communication, professional interaction, cash handling, merchandising, problem solving, organizing stock and learning to work in a team environment.

They can then use these skills to secure mainstream employment within the community.

Individuals receive a volunteer stipend with the added support of learning how to report income and budget for appropriate expenses.


