Trail store encourages buying gently-used for Christmas

Zero Waste Canada estimates each Canadian tosses about 50 kgs of garbage over the holidays
Retired husband and wife volunteered for two weeks with Mennonite Disaster Service
More than half of fundraising goal met in a few days
“It’s a very tough job being a leader of a party, and we thanked him for that service,” - MP Cannings
Trail/Castlegar Registered Music Teachers’ Branch celebrated Canada Music Week last month
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer
The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend
Conservative Party wins 365 seats in the House of Commons
Pettersson nets winner for Vancouver
Attorney General David Eby calls for delay in order to see how two reforms play out
B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island
Pair compared it to Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans,’ which was initially ‘met with mockery’
FortisBC advises customers to check outages map online
Revitalizing job on the Jubilee Park to Skywalk connector will start in 2020
Travis Pangburn seeks $150,000 through Gofundme campaign to re-launch event
Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed of
Game-goers asked to wrap stuffed toys, knitted hats, and socks donations in plastic
USW donated $5,000 to Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund