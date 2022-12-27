Trail Times Year in Review: April

The year that was 2022. Photo: Unsplash B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine card has been required since the fall of 2021. Beauty on the bluffs Ron Wilson spotted this lone mountain goat after it returned to the bluffs above Sunningdale earlier this week. “Hopefully the others will also return,” Ron said. The mountain goat (Oreamnos americanus), also known as the Rocky Mountain goat, is a sure-footed climber commonly seen on cliffs and ice. Photo: Ron Wilson Peak Grandness With it being Earth Day 2022 today, April 22, this majestic view of the Kootenay mountains clearly shows why the “must” for environmental protection can never be overstated every day of the year. First held on April 22, 1970, the day now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EarthDay.org including one billion people in more than 193 countries. The Earth Day theme this year is “Invest In Our Planet.” Brenda Haley shares her photo taken at Whitewater Ski Resort, taken during a snowshoe up to half dome ridge on Easter Sunday.

April 2022

— The B.C. government lifted its proof-of-vaccination requirement for entry to restaurants and pubs as scheduled. By April 8, post-secondary residences will also end their proof of vaccination requirement. Data is showing that Omicron BA.2 is rapidly becoming the dominant variant in B.C., and infection rates are continuing low after a surge of the first Omicron variant in December and January.

— Board directors at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary approved the largest budget in its history — $92.5 million — after adopting the five-year financial plan at the March 30 meeting held via Zoom. Together with the use of reserve funds, property and parcel taxes, and short and long term borrowing, the regional district is using a significant amount of grant funding to balance the 2022 budget. Government grants comprise $31.5 million. Of this, $22.8 million will be directed into the Columbia Pollution Control Centre.

— The city has announced the hiring of a new manager to oversee operations at the Trail Regional Airport. Enrico Moehrle started his new role on April 5.

—Trail CAT members, including REDUN, are planning a walk from the Trail Cenotaph to the Victoria Street bridge in on Thursday, April 14, at 1 p.m. The community is encouraged to join the walk to commemorate lives lost to substance use.

— Like the rest of the Kootenays, residential real estate sales were down but still robust in Trail and Rossland from 2021, as March sales showed a slight spring from February. The number of single-family home sales were down almost 25 per cent over last year’s, however, the price increased 27 per cent with the average home in the Kootenay Region priced at over $673,000. In Trail, the number of home sales, 10, were down 44.4 per cent from last year, and, unlike most other municipalities, the average price increased just 3.6 per cent from last year with a single-family home at about $321,000.

— It was a victory for the Beaver Valley Concerned Citizens at Fruitvale council on Monday, April 11. Village council voted to reconsider the sale of land to FortisBC for a proposed controversial new substation next to Mazzochi Park.

— Southern B.C. Interior residents can consider themselves living in the recovery stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, says the medical health officer for Interior Health. Dr. Silvina Mema explained while the vaccination rate for IH residents is still currently behind the provincial average, there remains a significant number of people who have received at least two vaccine doses. That impact, Mema said in an interview with Black Press, is largely defined by hospitalization rates, which have declined in recent weeks, leading provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to eliminate all pandemic public health restrictions.

— BC Transit and local government partners, including the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, are giving people a chance to leave their cars at home and take transit for free on Friday, April 22 in recognition of Earth Day.

— In recognition of this year’s Earth Day theme — “Invest in our Planet” — Interior Health announced on Earth Day that it is implementing several eco-friendlier actions such as doing away with plastics like Styrofoam and creating a new position to develop climate change strategies in healthcare.

— As pandemic restrictions finally ease up, many are likely yearning for a stopgap change of scenery. One Trail family is taking this desire to the next level as they head out for five-plus months of walking the Pacific Crest Trail. Darcee O’Hearn, alongside her two sons and daughter, will be heading south to the border of Mexico and California at month-end to begin the long journey — 4240 kilometres — back home to Trail via their feet.

— After seven or-so months of two key jobs being vacant at city hall, the municipality announced last week that one top-tier executive has been hired to fill both roles and oversee daily operations for the City of Trail. Colin McClure will start work as Trail’s new Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer in early June.

— A $100,000 award is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Trail man wanted for the murder of an Abbotsford gangster in Thailand. Gene Karl Lahrkamp, 36, is No. 2 on the list of Canada’s 25 most-wanted fugitives, released Tuesday by Crime Stoppers’ Be On the Lookout (BOLO) program. Lahrkamp of Trail, B.C. is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jimi Sandhu, 32, at a beachside resort in Rawai, Phuket on Feb. 5.

