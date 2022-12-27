Trail Times Year in Review: June

The year that was 2022. Photo: Unsplash Community, government and Selkirk College representatives gathered outside the downtown Trail campus to celebrate the college taking ownership of the building from the regional district. The province has committed $1 million to upgrade the site. School is out for summer. Grad 2022 in Trail Memorial Centre. Treverton (middle) flying helicopters with the Royal Navy display team in 1988. Photo: Vince Treverton

June 2022

— A Trail business is out a pretty penny after 10 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles parked outside their property located in the 8000-block of Waneta Road. Depending on the size, condition and value of the metals inside, a catalytic converter can sell for anywhere between $150 and $200 a pop on the black market. Typically, it can cost up to $2,000 to replace, depending on what’s missing and the damage caused by the thief.

— Montrose Family Fun Day returns Saturday, June 4, starting with the traditional hike up Antenna Trail at 9 a.m. A very special feature — a kiosk courtesy the Beaver Valley and Pend d’Oreille Historical Society — will be unveiled in the square on Saturday. The first exhibit is in honour of 2022 Beaver Valley Citizen of the Year Bill Thompson.

— Chapter 12 of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees is in recruitment mode after a palpable loss in membership over the past three years. Membership is available to all steelworkers union retirees, as well as retiring family members and supporters.

— With funding from both Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) and the Province of BC, the Village of Fruitvale is building the Beaver Valley Child Care Centre in the heart of the community. The new centre will add 37 child care spaces and is expected to open in the summer 2023.

— In a wonderful show of community spirit and support for “Move with Aladina,” a groundswell of locals turned up Sunday at Gyro Park to raise funds for “Move to Cure ALS.” Over 300 people came out in the rain to put words to action for Aladina Sheets, a friend to many in the Trail area, as she was diagnosed with ALS last month. By the time the walk around the Sunningdale loop was finished that morning by supporters wearing purple “Team Aladina” T-shirts, the local event raised just over $20,000 for the BC ALS Society.

— The COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital has been declared over; there were 15 cases and one death associated with the outbreak. A COVID-19 outbreak is still ongoing at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver.

— After leasing the Trail campus from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary for 25+ years, Selkirk College has acquired the downtown city landmark for $1. The deal was made public Friday with the province announcing a $1 million investment to upgrade technology and classroom areas to increase access to a growing range of course offerings.

— As Tom Cruise fans and action fanatics rush to theatres to reconnect with Lt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the new Top Gun movie – nearly four decades since he first graced the big screen – one Fruitvale veteran is taking his own walk down memory lane. For 65-year-old Vince Treverton, watching Top Gun: Maverick at the Royal Theatre in Trail brought back memories from his time with the Royal Air Force.

— Trail’s new Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer made his debut at the governance meeting on June 13. Colin McClure, a Certified Public and Chartered Accountant, is taking on both roles with the city and was greeted by acting governance chair, Mayor Lisa Pasin.

— Citing a 99.4 per cent vote in favour of strike, United Steelworkers Local 480 and Local 9705 at Teck Trail Operations are preparing to enter into mediation with Teck Resources Ltd. Results of 1,080 votes cast by members: 1,074 votes were in favour of strike, leaving only six ‘No’s.’

— Trail council passed the recreation fees bylaw that will see a three per cent increase for facility rentals, admissions and memberships for facilities, equipment rentals and the Trail Residency Program (TRP).

— “Wisdom doesn’t grow on our good days.” This is one of the most important life lessons Mike Watson shares as co-author of a new and timely book called Rise Up: Leadership Habits for Turbulent Times. Watson returns to his hometown on Friday to sign books at Trail Pharmasave.

— A student from the Trail area has been pulled from class for the remainder of the year after allegedly making a threat toward a local school on social media. According to Trail police, the student did not intend to follow up on the threat, nor had the means to carry it out. The Trail RCMP is working with the school, and other supporting professionals in medical and social services, as well as the parents, to manage issues behind the genesis of the threat. The goal is to help the student who made the threat to learn from this experience and approach future issues in a more constructive way.

— As construction moves along for the new Dairy Queen restaurant in downtown Trail, the 1100-block of Cedar Avenue was closed to traffic early Wednesday.

— There’s definitely some cases of the jitters this week in the class of 145 graduating students at J.L. Crowe Secondary School, given traditional graduation ceremonies are returning to the grand stage on Friday in the Trail Memorial Centre. After two years of smaller more intimate graduation events due to pandemic restrictions, the Convocation for 2022 grads will again be held in the Cominco Arena, a venue that holds thousands, giving an open-arms invitation for family and friends to join the students in their big night. Jitters aside, Principal Aaron McKenzie says it’s going to be a great time.

— Celebrations for the country’s 155th birthday move back to Trail this year with Kiwanis and the city hosting a July 1 event at Gyro Park.

— The City of Trail launches The Active Transporation Plan survey, asking participants to identify stretches of roadways, which the city terms “connectors,” and label them from “high” to “low” priority.

— After presenting their positions with mediator Vince Ready over two days earlier this week, the bargaining committee for upwards of 1,200 Teck Trail union workers and the company remained at an impasse. Both parties, however, did agree for Ready to provide recommended terms for settlement.

— The City of Rossland and the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society announces that the new city hall and affordable workforce housing building will be named “Rossland Yards.”

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictLocal BusinessRossland