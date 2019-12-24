Trail Times Year in Review, Part 2

February 15 - Interior Health’s Jane Cusden (left) looks over Phase 2 plans with MLA Katrine Conroy following the province’s announcement of $23 million for hospital upgrades. (Submitted photo)

February

3 – Joel Anderson has been charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of Harold Paddock. The incident occurred in August, 2017 when Paddock was found laying on the road and bleeding from the head. He died a month later.

4 – The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announced Trail’s Jason Bay will be inducted this summer.

5 – Thieves used cinder blocks to gain access to vehicles in a brazen afternoon robbery in Trail. On Feb. 11 police responded to a report of a cement block thrown through the window of Shoppers Drug Mart and subsequently arrested two suspects. Police said the two incidents appear to be linked.

5 – A house explosion in May, 2018 has resulted in charges for a 43-year-old Trail man. The man’s charges include Produce a Scheduled Substance (cannabis oil) and Arson by Negligence.

8 – The Village of Fruitvale acquired the entire site of the former Beaver Valley Middle School. The building will be demolished and the village is exploring uses for the site.

8 – Firefighters extricate a young girl who fell between logs piled up at the Beaver Bend Park in Warfield.

11 – Two cougar sightings within three days have been reported in the Trail area.

14 – The Trail Wildlife Association is moving forward with the purchase of the Casino Gun Range after approval from its membership.

15 – The province announces $23 million for upgrades at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

19 – the B.C. Senior Curling Championships for men and women opens at the Trail Curling Club.

21 – Thieves target two commercial properties in Genelle stealing tools and other items at one location and causing damage at the other.

26 – Maglio Building Centre in Trail and Nelson have been sold to Fraser Valley Building Supplies, an affiliate dealer of RONA.

28 – The Teck Trail fertilizer plant re-opens after it was temporarily shutdown to to a spill of “acid solution.” The B.C. Spills Response report stated “Columbia River water testing indicates pH levels are within normal limits.”

February 27 - Everyday is a good day for a cupcake, but the treats baked by the JL Crowe Leadership students are even sweeter for Pink Shirt Day. This year’s message encourages social media users to “Be Kind” and “T.H.I.N.K.” (True, Helpful, Inspiring, Necessary and Kind) before posting. All smiles from the left are: Jace DePellegrin, Nate Ingram, Kevin Engman, Jarred Macasso and Marty Ingram. (Sheri Regnier photo)

February 5 - This little piggy, with Richard Malcolm at the Rainbow Recovery Farm near Trail, has every right to ham it up for the photographer as this day marks the Lunar New Year for 2019 dubbed Year of the Pig.

