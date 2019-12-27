Trail Times Year in Review, Part 4

Annable School was replaced by Webster Elementary in April, 1949. The old school is still used by the Kootenay Columbia district for maintenance services. (Kootenay Columbia Heritage Society photo)

As we prepare to turn the calendar over to 2020, we continue our last look in the rear-view mirror at 2019.

The Trail Times has compiled notes on events from the last year, including photos, that resonated in our community.

This year we’ve also included some of the best photo submissions from our dedicated readers.

We hope you enjoy our annual Year in Review compilation and look forward to another busy, news-making, sports-celebrating year in 2020.

*****

April

1 – As spring arrives a reader alerts the Trail Times of on-going illegal dumping in the Pend d’Oreille area.

5 – The Trail RCMP investigate an alleged child pornography complaint along Highway Dr. Two people are questioned as the investigation is on-going.

6 – The Trail Riverfront Centre museum/library celebrates its one-year anniversary. In its first year over 90,000 people passed through the doors.

9 – The total number of acid-damaged vehicles from last year’s spills near 700 after ICBC and Family Insurance update their latest tally of vehicle write-offs.

10 – The City of Trail has agreed to study the impact and feasibility of sharing water services with Warfield. The village is searching for alternative sources after its current agreement with Teck expires in 2025.

14 – Spencer Donaldson, 25, of Fruitvale, died when a zipline he was riding in Thailand disconnected.

16 – In an unusual twist, an intoxicated woman flagged down a police car thinking it a drug dealer. The police waited while the actual dealer arrived and subsequently discovered narcotics in the car.

17 – Rossland council voted to spend $20,000 to $30,000 to keep the city’s ailing arena open for another season.

18 – Webster School in Warfield is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

23 – It was 50 years ago that the City of Trail battled a raging flood that destroyed homes and streets through the Gulch as water went roaring towards the Columbia River.

23 – The latest report from the Trail Area Health and Environment Committee showed lead levels in young children continue to drop while air quality, thanks to Teck’s fugitive dust program, continues to improve.

24 – Dr. Blair Stanley was presented with the Fellowship of Rural and Remote Medicine at a meeting in Halifax. Stanley worked as a family physician in the Trail-Fruitvale area for 25 years.

24 – B.C. Premier John Horgan makes a stop in the West Kootenay and visits local mills.

26 – Marisa Jimenez is selected as the 2018 Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year. Her tireless volunteer work and dedication will be honoured in a special ceremony that kicks off Silver City Days in May.

27 – Trail Times reporter Sheri Regnier wins a Ma Murray Award for journalism excellence in Richmond. Regnier’s story on insurance appraisers visiting the Riverfront Centre Museum earned her the Neville Shanks Memorial Award for Historical Writing.



