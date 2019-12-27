Trail Times Year in Review, Part 5

May

1 – The City of Trail and the Trail Smoke Eaters joined forces to submit a bid for the 2021 National Junior A Championship to Hockey Canada.

1 – The City of Trail and RCMP launch recruitment for the Citizens on Patrol program.

3 – The Trail Riverfront Centre is recognized for its concept and design and wins the Facility Excellence Award from the BC Recreation and Parks Association at its annual conference held in Whistler.

3 – Trail’s head of Parks and Recreation Trisha Davison was elected president of the BC Recreation and Parks Association for a two-year term.

3 – A Montrose woman, later identified as Morag Sigsworth, was found deceased in her home. Her husband, William Sigsworth, was arrested at the scene.

6 – A Trail senior was cheated out of $2,000 by a phone scam claiming there was a Visa charge to be paid. Police remind people not to provide any financial information over the phone.

8 – Cst. Eva Harding of the Trail and Greater District RCMP is recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication to the health and safety of her co-workers at a ceremony in Kelowna.

9 – Six names are added to the Home of Champions Monument – Dr. Peter Dewdney, Greg Barber, Glen Sanders, Glen Kalesniko, Charles Bisset and Terry Jones.

10 – Robyn Chadwick is crowned Miss Trail at the annual Trail Ambassador pageant. Joining her are Princess Jade LeRose and Princess Georgia Derby.

10 – Trail firefighters extinguish a string of suspicious fires set along the riverside at Columbia Ave. between the old bridge and the Skywalk.

11 – Sunny skies greet fair-goers for Silver City Days.

14 – Work is underway on a $1.3 million infrastructure project in Glenmerry replacing 60-year-old pipes and repaving.

16 – New rules for pets and parking are established near the boat launch and Trail Sk8Park.

17 – The City of Trail took a step towards creating a second access road to the regional hospital by awarding a contract to a local engineering firm to report on the feasibility.

21 – The Fruitvale Firefighters’ Society is named the Beaver Valley Citizen of the Year. The group will be recognized during Beaver Valley May Days.

24 – Police suspect arson was the cause of a fire at a residence in the 1400 block of East Trail. Nobody was injured as a result of the blaze. No arrests have been made.

27 – The City of Trail, in conjunction with FortisBC, will be adding two more vehicle charging stations in the Cominco parking lot.

29 – Police issued the advance warning, set up checkpoints, and confiscated liquor from minors in an effort to stem impaired driving and under-age drinking from a Stag Night party in the Pend d’Oreille.



May 10 - Trail royalty, Princess Jade LeRose, Miss Trail Robyn Chadwick and Princess Georgia Derby. Sheri Regnier photo