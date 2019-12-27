June 5 – In advance of the 75th commemoration of D-Day, Legion members gathered in the East Trail lounge to browse through pictures and stories of local veterans, memorialized in albums and books lining the hall’s shelves.(From left) Dave Hogg, Gilbert Morrison (branch president), and Bill McGuire. Sheri Regnier photo

Trail Times Year in Review, Part 6

Top Trail Times news-making stories for June, 2019

June

5 – Trail’s first Rainbow Pride Crosswalk is painted near the Riverfront Centre in downtown.

5 – On the fifth anniversary of the death of Rossland’s Thomas Feeney, police reach out to the public for help to solve the 2014 homicide.

6 – A ceremony at the Trail Cenotaph honours the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

7 – Leo Leavitt is recognized with the Montrose Community Service Award.

8 – Trail native Katie Yuris, head coach of the West Kootenay Pee Wee Wildcats, is presented with the Ernie Gare Coach of the Year Award at the BC Hockey Award Ceremony.

13 – A group of Webster School students spotted a man who was reported missing. The 58-year-old male was reported missing in the Warfield area and the students, on their way to the Trail Aquatic Centre, spotted him on their walk to the pool. South Columbia Search and Rescue visited the school the following day to thank the students.

14 – Trail RCMP reported a commercial truck was spotted dumping waste water in the Columbia River. The matter was referred to the B.C. Conservation Service.

18 – Data presented to the Trail Health and Environment Committee shows Trail continues to have a higher case rate of chronic intestinal illnesses compared to other areas of B.C.

21 – The city and contractors are set to begin demolishing the former Union Hotel and adjacent building in downtown Trail. The vacant lot will then be put up for sale.

23 – Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated at Trail’s Gyro Park featuring hoop dancers, drummers and traditional fare.

25 – The Seniors Advisory Committee is pressing Interior Health to help alleviate the wait times at the blood collection clinic in Trail.

26 – The first part of the Union Hotel demolition begins. The project will be completed by the end of July.

28 – The BC Liquor Distribution Branch announces a BC Cannabis Store will open later this year in the Waneta Plaza.

June 5 – Trail is much brighter with the city’s first Rainbow Pride Crosswalk that was painted near the Riverfront Centre, and close to the rainbow garden in Jubilee Park. Addison Oberg, from the Trail Pride Committee, began fundraising last year, and completed her goal to have the Pride crosswalk painted by spring. Sheri Regnier photo

June 21 - J.L. Crowe Secondary’s Class of 2019 celebrates with the traditional mortarboard toss during the graduation ceremony in the Cominco Arena. Jen Small photo

June 26 – The first step in the actual tear down of the Union Hotel and adjacent building begins. Guy Bertrand photo

