Trail Times Year in Review, Part 7

July 1 – Matilda Thompson was one of hundreds who were up bright and early and decked out in red and white to celebrate Canada Day at Beaver Creek Provincial Park. (Sheri Regnier photo)

As we prepare to turn the calendar over to 2020, we continue our last look in the rear-view mirror at 2019.

The Trail Times has compiled notes on events from the last year, including photos, that resonated in our community.

This year we’ve also included some of the best photo submissions from our dedicated readers.

We hope you enjoy our annual Year in Review compilation and look forward to another busy, news-making, sports-celebrating year in 2020.

*****

July

1 – Photo gallery from Canada Day: July 1 at Beaver Creek

3 – Trail council endorses an action plan to address concerns of property crime in the city. The plan includes better lighting downtown and police bike patrols.

4 – The impact of upgrading the Columbia Pollution Control Centre, also known as the sewage treatment plant, will be a hit on taxpayers in Rossland, Trail and Warfield depending on the amount of provincial/federal funding received.

5 – The city posts warning signs near Gyro Park after a dog is attacked by raccoons. Although originally thought as dead, the dog was found by passersby and taken to a vet where the dog was treated. She later recovered.

7 – A tree near a home in Fruitvale is struck by lightning. Although no injuries were reported, the bolt caused electrical damage to the home.

11 – Police are reporting a rash of thefts in the Warfield area mainly in unsecured garages and vehicles.

11 – After being shut down to the public for the past few years, The Land Conservancy announced the Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area will be re-opened to the public in the near future.

16 – A flurry of soil remediation projects are underway around Trail. The goal is to remediate 80 sites over the summer.

16 – A GoFundMe campaign for health care worker Tyler Leavitt of Montrose, who is battling cancer, raises over $100,000 in a matter of days.

17 – Trail council announces it will spend $400,000 on road repairs with the majority of work coming to West Trail.

19 – Fruitvale’s Barret Jackman is inducted into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Penticton.

23 – Teck announces it will be closing the Metaline Falls mine by the end of the month. The mine was re-opened five years ago.

24 – Communities in Bloom judges arrive in Trail to adjudicate the city. Trail is competing against Rosemere, Que., and Summerside, P.E.I. The winner will be announced at the annual fall symposium, held in Nova Scotia.

24 – A fierce thunderstorm rolls through the region and sparked one small fire near the Trail water tower, which was extinguished by firefighters.

25 – Parents are pressing Warfield council to lower speed limits on residential streets after reporting numerous vehicles travel too fast on the village roads.

26 – International Raw Materials pauses acid trucking out of the Teck plant after moisture was discovered on a tank’s valve. After last year’s spills on local roads, the company said it acted out of caution and halted trucking until the problem is identified and corrected.

31 – The West Kootenay Orioles captured the Washington State American Legion Single ‘A’ title becoming the first team from the region to win a U.S. state Legion title.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

July 18 – Charlie Marrandino gets big air from the Trail Sk8 Park bowl during the park celebration. Guy Bertrand photo