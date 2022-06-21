Trail’s key city administrator makes debut

Trail’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Chief Financial Officer made his debut at the governance meeting on Monday, June 13.

Colin McClure, a Certified Public and Chartered Accountant, is taking on both roles with the city and was greeted by acting governance chair, Mayor Lisa Pasin, at the meeting.

“Welcome Colin, we are so looking forward to having you join our team and working with you over the years,” said Pasin.

McClure joined city staff the previous week and had an opportunity to visit local facilities and parks, attend meetings and participate in the Selkirk College ceremony, celebrating the college’s recent purchase of the Helena Street building from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary for $1.

“I had a few days in the office last week and was overwhelmed with the kindness of staff and some of council that were able to welcome me,” said McClure, who was also the director of finance for Selkirk College prior to his employment with the City of Nelson in 2011.

“It’s been a fantastic week, and I’m excited to be here.”

On Friday, McClure also took a tour of the Trail Memorial Centre, community parks and recreation facilities, saying he was “overwhelmed and impressed with how well they are taken care of.”

McClure was chief financial officer (CFO) for the City of Nelson for almost 11 years and in 2020 added the role of deputy CAO to his responsibilities.

In addition to being impressed with Trail’s ample facilities and parks, like a true CAO/CFO McClure noted the costs associated with their operation and maintenance.

“With all of the assets you have just on the recreation side, the other thing that became very clear is that there is a big capital component that is coming down the pipeline,” said McClure. “So as much as these assets are fantastic and well-used by the community there’s going to be some dollars needed to be invested in time.

“And so we will make sure that we are being the best stewards of the cash we get from our residents and businesses and make sure that carries on into the future.”

City of TrailinfrastructureMunicipal Government