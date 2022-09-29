The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii

M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to British Columbia’s north coast to probe the sinking of a tour boat in Haida Gwaii.

A statement from the safety board says the team of investigators has been sent to Prince Rupert, where it will gather information and determine what happened.

The M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve.

The coast guard said at the time that no one had been hurt.

But it warned the “rough marine environment” had the potential to cause a diesel spill or some other damaging leak from the 13-metre vessel.

Containment booms and absorbent pads were laid down around the tour boat which is operated by Archipelago Ventures, while the boat owner arranges a salvage operation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Coast Guard concerned about pollution after boat sinks near Haida Gwaii

Haida GwaiiTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
B.C. may move hospital patients to free up beds ahead of projected COVID, flu surge
Next story
Metro Vancouver gas prices hit near-record high at $2.339 per litre

Just Posted

The Kootenay Indian Residential School in Cranbrook. Photo: Courtesy of the Deschatelets-NDC Archives in Richelieu, Quebec in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation
Trail Blazers: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Len Vallie shares photos of motocross riders he took at the Pass Creek Fair this past weekend. The riders, from a Canadian company called Global FMX, travel the world with their show. Photos: Len Vallie
Catching Central Kootenay air

Great Blue Heron. Photo: Shay McAuley
True blue beauty spotted at Beaver Creek

The Nitehawks all showed up to celebrate Lennox Levitt’s birthday earlier this week, and invite all fans to wear orange on Saturday in honour of Orange Shirt Day when they face off against the Kimberley Dynamiters. Photo: contributed
Nitehawks honour Indigenous inspired Orange Shirt Day