Trick or Treat!!

Photographer Ron Wilson captured the spirit of Halloween and the creativity of Trail residents in these spooky photos taken Saturday night during the annual trick or treating. The tradition originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honor all saints. Soon, All Saints Day incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve, and later Halloween. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, donning costumes and eating treats. Photos: Ron Wilson.

