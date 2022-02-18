Three kittens found in a dumpster in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside in February 2022 were found by a Good Samaritan. (BC SPCA handout)

Three kittens found in a dumpster in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside in February 2022 were found by a Good Samaritan. (BC SPCA handout)

Trio of kittens, 1 with a broken pelvis and face trauma, found in Vancouver dumpster

‘Despite what they have been through, the current prognosis for all three of the kittens is good’

Three underweight kittens are on the mend at the BC SPCA after being found injured and abandoned in a dumpster on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“These three little kittens are small for their age and clearly had a traumatic start to life,” Vancouver branch manager Jodi Dunlop said Friday.

“They were left for dead in a box in a dumpster. We are so thankful to the Good Samaritan who found them and the couple who stopped to help get them to the shelter for care.”

The three kittens were immediately brought to a veterinarian for treatment. One of the kittens had a broken pelvis and trauma to the face, which included bleeding in the eye and nostril and difficulty breathing. All three of the kittens were flea-infested and had internal parasites.

“These kittens are so cute,” says Dunlop. “Despite what they have been through, the current prognosis for all three of the kittens is good.”

All of the kittens require a special feeding regimen because of their age and will be vaccinated, de-wormed and spayed or neutered. The kitten with the broken pelvis and trauma to the face will require an ongoing series of x-rays and pain control.

BC SPCA officials didn’t detail the total cost, but the animal-welfare agency operates on grants and donations.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCA

Previous story
Police push to break up Ottawa ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest as Parliament sits empty
Next story
Lack of heat in husband’s care home has Kelowna woman demanding provincial action

Just Posted

Const. Allan Young died five days after being attacked on Baker Street in Nelson in the summer of 2020. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department
Trial date set for accused killer of off-duty police officer in Nelson

The City of Trail is inviting the public out to a free skate and swim over the Family Day long weekend. Photo: City of Trail
Trail residents can enjoy a free swim and skate over Family Day

The Trail Curling Club hosted the BC Senior Women’s Bonspiel in February 1977. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Women with Brooms circa 1977

British Columbia’s Kimberly Newell, in her distinctive pads and helmet, was a star in net for Team China at the Beijing Games. Photo: Submitted
At the Beijing Games, B.C. goaltender Kimberly Newell is a Chinese sensation