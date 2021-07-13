Trozzo Creek wildfire near Winlaw grows to 125 hectares

Four other out-of-control wildfires are burning in the northern West Kootenay

The Trozzo Creek wildfire, located about 7.5 kilometres northeast of Winlaw in the Slocan Valley, is reported to be 125 hectares in size as of 8 a.m. on July 13.

Crews on the ground have been using direct attack strategies, establishing hand-built control lines on the west and northwest flanks, according to a bulletin from BC Wildfire Service.

“On the afternoon of July 12, the slope driven fire had pushed towards the ridge top, away from the valley bottom,” the bulletin states. “This growth is what accounts for the newly estimated size of 125 hectares. No structures are threatened at this time.”

The fire was caused by lightning and was discovered on July 9.

Other out-of-control fires

There are four other out-of-control wildfires burning in the northern part of the West Kootenay, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service website as of 8 a.m. on July 13.

The Cultus Creek Fire is 460 hectares in size and is located in a wilderness area in the Selkirk mountains about 25 km east of Ymir. B.C. Wildfire Service has classified the fire as modified response, which means it is being monitored to contain it within a pre-determined perimeter. The fire was caused by lightning and discovered on July 7.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has closed all public access to its Darkwoods Conservation Area due to the Cultus Creek fire.

The Akokli Creek fire, started by lightning and discovered on July 9, covers 95 hectares and is located about seven km east of Boswell on the east shore of Kootenay Lake.

The lightning-caused Redding Creek fire, located 12 km northeast of Boswell, discovered July 11, covers 100 hectares.

The Mt. Ruppel fire, caused by lightning, discovered July 10, located about 12 km southeast of Slocan, covers 130 hectares.

Further south, the Beavervale Creek fire in the Bombi Pass between Castlegar and Salmo is 35 hectares in size and is out of control.



