Two blue motorbikes stolen from a Fruitvale business last month still haven’t been recovered. This image, via the Trail RCMP, shows what the bikes look like.

Truck in $23,000 Fruitvale theft identified, thieves still at-large

Two blue Yahama motorbikes still not recovered

Police say the owner of the truck allegedly involved in a $23,000 theft from Glacier Edge Motorsports has been identified, but the two perpetrators involved have not.

“We are continuing to ask the public for assistance in identifying the two suspects,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advised the Trail Times Tuesday afternoon.

“We have not yet recovered the motorcycles. Investigation is still ongoing.”

This case began the morning of Saturday, April 15, when a Trail RCMP officer received a report that two blue Yamaha off-road motorcycles — valued at $23,000 — were stolen from the property of Glacier Edge Motorsports, located at 1470 Highway 3B, in Fruitvale.

The theft is suspected to have occurred that morning between 4:19 a.m. and 6:22 a.m.

Surveillance footage captured the crime, and revealed a grey/silver truck and two thieves.

“Trail RCMP and the business owner would like to recover the two stolen motorcycles,” Wicentowich said. “This is a local small business, and this theft has hit them hard financially.”

