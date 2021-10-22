Truck stolen in Warfield

A bike valued at $5,000 that was stolen from Gerick Cycle and Sport earlier this month has been returned to the Rossland Avenue business.

Police report that a local person returned it after the RCMP issued a media release. Store owners are still asking for the return of an older model MacBook Pro that was also stolen during the Oct. 8 break and enter. The laptop contains information valuable only to them. A reward is being offered to anyone who can assist in its return. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the laptop is encouraged to contact the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 or Gerick Cycle at 250.364.1661.

Impaired driver

Midnight on Saturday, two frontline RCMP officers were conducting a routine patrol in downtown Trail when they observed a man in the 800 block of Victoria Street allegedly driving his 2021 Hyundai Tuscon while impaired.

Officers witnessed the man attempting to order food from a restaurant while in the drive-thru lane by talking out of his driver side window despite not being near the ordering speaker and menu board. He also left his gas tank cover open and struck the curb with his vehicle as he drove through the drive-thru lane. Based on these circumstances, the officers decided it was appropriate to begin an impaired driving investigation and detain the man and his vehicle. A demand was read to the driver to provide a breath sample, which resulted in a fail. The man, a 43-year-old from Vancouver, was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle is impounded for 30 days.

Stolen truck

Sunday morning, a blue 2008 Toyota Tacoma bearing BC licence plate JY2 743 was stolen from a home located in the 300 block of Willow Drive, in Warfield. The truck was unlocked. However, the owner stated he had the keys for the vehicle. Anyone who spots this stolen truck is asked to call the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566, or the nearest police department, to report its location. Do not approach the truck or attempt to intervene.

Stolen tools

Sunday morning, Trail RCMP received a report that Milwaukee and Dewalt tools valued at $1,000 were stolen from a yard in the 600 block of Spokane Street, in Trail. No further specifics were provided about the tools. Police continue to warn the public about thieves targeting vehicles, yards, and businesses. The RCMP remind the public to secure items and lock vehicles, residences, garages, and properties. As well, the RCMP advises the public to test their security systems to ensure that they are working as expected and review all protocols to respond to active alarms to ensure someone is notified when triggered.

