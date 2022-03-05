Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Trudeau will spend weeks meeting in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.

CanadaRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Trail biologist sets sail on international salmon expedition

Just Posted

The 2022 municipal election is coming up in October. Photo: Glen Carrie/Unsplash
Trail council appoints election officials, awards contracts

Trail’s ICBC office under construction circa 1974. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Nearing 50 years of claims

Alecia Maslechko, who grew up in Nelson, at a Vancouver gathering in solidarity with Ukraine on Feb 24. Photo: Submitted
Amid acts of war, Nelson woman reflects on Ukraine in the eyes of her grandparents

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks celebrate a nail biting 3-2 Game 7 victory over the Creston Thunder Cats. Photo: Jim Bailey
B.V. Nitehawks win thrilling Game 7 match versus Thunder Cats