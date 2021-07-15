Twelve fires burning along Lower Arrow Lake

Dozen fires between Castlegar and Edgewood

Twelve fires are burning along Lower Arrow Lake. Map: BC Wildfire Service

A dozen fires are burning along Lower Arrow Lake between Castlegar and Edgewood.

Most of the fires are small and under one hectare, but four are considered out of control and growing. Eleven are listed as lightning caused, while the cause of one is still unknown.

The largest is the Octopus Creek fire which has grown to 120 ha since July 11.

Michaud Creek #1 is 23 hectares. It was discovered July 10.

Michaud Creek #2 is 17 hectares. It was discovered July 12.

Renata Creek #1 is two hectares. It was discovered July 9.

The newest fire — Faith Creek — was caused by lightning and discovered Thursday, July 15.

Meanwhile to the east, the Trozzo Creek fire near Winlaw has grown to 500 hectares. BC Wildfire crews are actively working on the fire.

The Beavervale Creek fire near the Bombi Summit is being held at 35 hectares.

READ MORE: Southeast Fire Centre keeping an eye on modified response fires



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021castlegar