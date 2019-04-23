Two back-to-back earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

A second earthquake in less than two hours rattled parts of Vancouver Island on Monday afternoon.
According to Natural Resources Canada, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred some 190 kilometres west of Port Alice off the west coast of Vancouver Island at around 2:44 p.m.
EARTHQUAKE Mag=5.3 on 22 Apr at 14:44 PDT.
Details : https://t.co/uJUxkZ5TwV
189 km W of Port Alice, BC
— Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) April 22, 2019
No damage was reported, or expected, from the earthquake.
The second earthquke followed 78 minutes after a 4.6 magnitude quake occurred off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island. This second, smaller earthquake happened at a depth of three kilometres 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy. Earthquakes Canada also reported no damage from this earlier earthquake.
