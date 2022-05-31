Two-car crash near Genelle sends two to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital in Trail via ambulance following a two-car collision in Genelle on Tuesday shortly after noon. Photo: Submitted

The 9-1-1 of a two vehicle motor vehicle collision came into regional fire rescue at 12:14 p.m.

Two people were transported to the regional hospital in Trail on Tuesday following a two-car crash near Genelle shortly after noon.

Captain Grant Tyson, from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, says emergency responders arrived on scene — described as Highway 22 and 12th Avenue north — within six minutes.

One occupant was extricated using the Jaws of Life before the two patients were taken to hospital via ambulance.

The collision is under investigation by the RCMP.

The scene was deemed under control by 12:45 p.m.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefightersKootenay Boundary Regional Districtmotor vehicle crash