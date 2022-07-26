Two flights from Trail police all in day’s work

Fruitvale man flees in his truck, later in the day a Trail man flees on foot

Between a driver attempting to evade police via four wheels or later, another fleeing by foot into the cold water of the Columbia River, Trail police certainly had their work cutout for them Thursday, July 21.

Prohibited driver

Thursday, July 21, at 10:18 a.m. a frontline RCMP officer was driving along Columbia Avenue in East Trail on a routine patrol in a marked police vehicle when he observed a man behind the wheel of a Ford Ranger bearing a “homemade licence plate.”

The officer suspected the driver, a 44-year old Fruitvale man, had an outstanding Warrant of Arrest and was prohibited from driving a motor vehicle in B.C.

The officer activated his emergency equipment to initiate a roadside detention; however, the man refused to stop his vehicle and kept driving through Trail.

Additional officers set up a roadblock to intercept the suspect in his truck as he drove toward the intersection of Carnation Drive and Highway 3B. Upon seeing the road ahead blocked by marked police vehicles, the man stopped roadside and was arrested without further incident.

Trail RCMP will recommend that Crown counsel pursue criminal charges of “Flight from Police Officer” and driving while p.

The man is slated for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse in mid-August.

“I commend all of the RCMP officers who remained calm and professional while bringing this incident to a safe conclusion,” noted Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Hot pursuit

Thursday, July 21, at 3:00 p.m. frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officers were conducting a foot patrol when they located a 34-year-old Trail man near the Victoria Street Bridge. Police say the man had an outstanding arrest warrant. The officers informed the man was under arrest; however, he immediately fled into the Columbia River to avoid capture. The two officers kept the man contained in a small section of the river while additional officers arrived on scene. Officers attempted to convince the man to exit the river peacefully; however, he refused to return to shore. Officers observed that the man appeared to be floating neck deep in water; however, they realized this wasn’t the case when he suddenly stood up. The man began discarding what police suspect was illicit drugs on his person. Officers took this opportunity to wade into the river and quickly apprehend the man into their custody.

Trail RCMP will recommend that Crown counsel pursue criminal charges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

