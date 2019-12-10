Two new hires for bylaw enforcement in Trail

Adam Spadafora (left) is the new parking attendant and Robert Dennis is the city’s Bylaw Enforcement Officer. (City of Trail photo)

The City of Trail has welcomed two new bylaw enforcement officers.

Robert Dennis has been appointed as the municipal Bylaw Enforcement Officer. He started this position in November when longtime officer Dawn Evans retired from the job.

Dennis moved to Trail from Vancouver earlier this year to fill the Parking Meter Attendant position.

The city says with his background as a service member in the Canadian Armed Forces and his education and training, Dennis was an excellent candidate to fill the role of Bylaw Enforcement Officer.

Read more: Trail adds bigger bite to parking penalties

Adam Spadafora was then hired as the city’s Parking Meter Attendant, effective Dec. 2.

Spadafora and his family recently relocated to the area from Ontario where he worked with the Guelph Police Service as both a police constable and a court constable.

The city says he brings a multi-faceted background of education and training to the position where his primary focus will be enforcement of the municipal traffic bylaw with an emphasis on the parking meters in the downtown core.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter