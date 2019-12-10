Adam Spadafora (left) is the new parking attendant and Robert Dennis is the city’s Bylaw Enforcement Officer. (City of Trail photo)

Two new hires for bylaw enforcement in Trail

Longtime bylaw enforcement officer Dawn Evans retired earlier this month

The City of Trail has welcomed two new bylaw enforcement officers.

Robert Dennis has been appointed as the municipal Bylaw Enforcement Officer. He started this position in November when longtime officer Dawn Evans retired from the job.

Dennis moved to Trail from Vancouver earlier this year to fill the Parking Meter Attendant position.

The city says with his background as a service member in the Canadian Armed Forces and his education and training, Dennis was an excellent candidate to fill the role of Bylaw Enforcement Officer.

Read more: Trail adds bigger bite to parking penalties

Adam Spadafora was then hired as the city’s Parking Meter Attendant, effective Dec. 2.

Spadafora and his family recently relocated to the area from Ontario where he worked with the Guelph Police Service as both a police constable and a court constable.

The city says he brings a multi-faceted background of education and training to the position where his primary focus will be enforcement of the municipal traffic bylaw with an emphasis on the parking meters in the downtown core.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province sues over sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

Just Posted

West Kootenay traffic officers catch 21 impaired drivers Saturday

Checks in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail were set up as part of a national enforcement campaign

Incident at Trail landfill deemed a medical emergency

WorkSafeBC not investigating medical crisis that shut down McKelvey Creek Landfill on Friday

Shorthanded Trail Smoke Eaters end rough road trip

The Trail Smoke Eaters drop all three games of Mainland Division road trip

CP Holiday Train headed to Castlegar

The festive food bank fundraiser will take place December 12.

Kootenay communities owe names to Chinook jargon

Place Names: Taghum, Lebahdo, Sitkum Creek, and Chahko Mika come from pidgin trade language

VIDEO: Kenney lays out key demands for meeting with Trudeau

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney aims for clear signs of federal action on two-day Ottawa trip

Province sues over sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after marine lift failed

First Nations want Big Bar landslide cleared ASAP to allow fish passage

Leadership calling for urgent action and resources to remove obstruction on the Fraser

Assessed value of Lower Mainland homes expected to decrease in 2020

Other areas of province may see modest increases over last year’s values

Chilliwack family’s therapy dog injured in hit and run

Miniature pit bull Fifty’s owner is a single mother facing close to $10,000 in vet bills

Cougar destroyed in Penticton area after mauling dog, killing cat

This is the first reported incident with a cougar this year in the Penticton area

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

No reports yet of Canadians affected by New Zealand volcano eruption, feds say

Missing and injured included tourists from the U.S., China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia

UPDATED: Man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Victoria synagogue

Children evacuated from daycare on site

Most Read