Bike collision on Trail highway injures two. (Photo courtesy the Trail and Greater District RCMP)

Update: Two women injured after motorcycle accident in Trail

The collision occurred Wednesday night just after 9 p.m.

Two women were taken to the hospital by ambulance late Wednesday after their motorcycles collided near the Trail RV Park.

The accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway 3B near Bear Creek Road, confirmed Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“The Trail and Greater District detachment attended a motor vehicle incident where two motorcycles travelling in the same direction collided with each other,” he told the Trail Times.

“One motorcycle was following the other when the lead motorcycle hit some gravel on the roadway, lost control, and slid onto its side,” the sergeant explained.

“The second motorcyclist could not stop in time, hit the sliding bike, and flew over her handlebars.”

The first motorcyclist, a 55-year old woman from Calgary, suffered broken ribs, lacerations, and an injury to her lungs.

The second driver, a 36-year old woman also from Calgary, suffered injuries to her left leg, Wicentowich added.

“Both were transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for treatment.”

Alongside police and ambulance attendants, three firefighters from Station 374 responded, and stayed on site until almost 9:30 p.m., reported Captain Grant Tyson from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue.

* Correction: Story originally reported the two motorcyclists as a man and woman. Sgt. Wicentowich later confirmed both motorcyclists were women from Calgary.


