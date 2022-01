Call of structure fire came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue Jan. 25 just before 11 p.m.

Seven firefighters attended the call to a structure fire late Tuesday night in Genelle.

Upon arrival to the property on 12th Avenue, crews found two vehicles fully involved with flames encroaching the house.

Captain Grant Tyson reports that damage was contained to the outside of the home.

The cause is under investigation by the fire department.

six from Station 374 Trail and one from Station 373 Genelle

