A car approaches one of the few lanes open at the Peace Arch border crossing between Canada and the United States, in Blaine, Wash., June 8, 2021. The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

A car approaches one of the few lanes open at the Peace Arch border crossing between Canada and the United States, in Blaine, Wash., June 8, 2021. The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

U.S. Center for Disease Control urges Americans to ‘reconsider’ travel to Canada

Only 61 per cent of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, compared with nearly 75 per cent of Canadians

The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection.

The new Level 3 travel advisory, issued today, marks a quick end to a three-week period when the warning to would-be travellers to Canada had been eased to “exercise increased caution.”

That Level 2 advisory coincided with Canada’s decision to allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents back into the country.

There was no specific reason given for the revised advisory beyond the CDC’s notice, also issued today, which pegs Canada’s current COVID-19 levels at “high.”

Only about 61 per cent of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, compared with nearly 75 per cent of Canadians over the age of 12.

The U.S. is maintaining its existing restrictions on non-essential Canadian travellers until at least Sept. 21, citing the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

READ MORE: EU takes U.S. off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusUSA

Previous story
Kelowna blogger ordered to pay $30K for defamatory comments after plastic surgery
Next story
Foundation helps Trail high school buy a new set of wheels

Just Posted

A new child care facility will be built on Kootenay Avenue, Tadanac.
Teck transfers land to City of Trail

A donation from the Murphy Family Foundation has helped JL Crowe secure an activity bus for students. Photo: Submitted
Foundation helps Trail high school buy a new set of wheels

Work is underway in the old library space at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: City of Trail
Trail to update old library space with $672,000 grant

The new normal implies that we will automatically practice hand hygiene, coughing into our sleeve, physical distancing, and mask wearing when we are in the company of others. Photo: Chuttersnap on Unsplash
‘The new normal is not so normal … ‘